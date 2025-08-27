Neeraj Chopra Aims Higher: From Olympic Stardom to Technical Mastery

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra is striving for perfection, even after exceeding the 90m mark in the Doha Diamond League. Despite a remarkable 90.23m throw, Chopra believes his technique needs further refinement.

The 27-year-old Olympic star is under the tutelage of legendary coach Jan Zelezny, known for his impressive javelin career. Zelezny, a world record holder, is helping Chopra optimize his speed and technique.

Chopra, who aims to reclaim the Diamond League trophy, faces fierce competition from defending champion Anderson Peters and others. His commitment reflects the rising popularity of javelin in India, a sport gaining traction since his Olympic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)