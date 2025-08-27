Akanksha Salunkhe's Stunning Upset at Squash Nationals

In a shocking development at the 81st Squash Nationals, Akanksha Salunkhe from Goa toppled the reigning double World Champion, Joshna Chinappa, to advance to the women's final. The unexpected victory witnessed Akanksha banish the 38-year-old Chinappa, India's exemplary squash player, in a thrilling semifinal.

Alongside this accolade, Akanksha, who achieved a career-high ranking of 62 in February, also clinched a coveted spot on the Indian team for the 2025 Squash World Cup. The tournament, scheduled for December in Chennai, will see her compete with other national talents like Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar.

In the men's division, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have emerged as key contenders, poised to battle once more in the finals. Their rivalry promises a fierce competition, highlighting the growing talent and competitive spirit in Indian squash.