Left Menu

Akanksha Salunkhe's Stunning Upset at Squash Nationals

In a remarkable upset, Akanksha Salunkhe of Goa defeated two-time World Champion Joshna Chinappa to reach the women's final at the 81st Squash Nationals. This victory also secured her a spot in the Indian team for the 2025 Squash World Cup. Men's finalists Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar will face off again in the finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:40 IST
Akanksha Salunkhe's Stunning Upset at Squash Nationals
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development at the 81st Squash Nationals, Akanksha Salunkhe from Goa toppled the reigning double World Champion, Joshna Chinappa, to advance to the women's final. The unexpected victory witnessed Akanksha banish the 38-year-old Chinappa, India's exemplary squash player, in a thrilling semifinal.

Alongside this accolade, Akanksha, who achieved a career-high ranking of 62 in February, also clinched a coveted spot on the Indian team for the 2025 Squash World Cup. The tournament, scheduled for December in Chennai, will see her compete with other national talents like Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar.

In the men's division, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar have emerged as key contenders, poised to battle once more in the finals. Their rivalry promises a fierce competition, highlighting the growing talent and competitive spirit in Indian squash.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Jal Board Unveils In Situ Solution to Clean Yamuna: A 45-Point Plan in Action

Delhi Jal Board Unveils In Situ Solution to Clean Yamuna: A 45-Point Plan in...

 India
2
Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

 India
3
Tense Standoff at Minneapolis Church: Shooter Contained

Tense Standoff at Minneapolis Church: Shooter Contained

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025