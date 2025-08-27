India's Ambitious Bid: Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad
The Modi government is pushing forward India's role as a global sporting hub by approving the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. With this move, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, India aims to showcase its excellence in sports through world-class infrastructure and passionate sporting culture.
The Modi government is intensifying its efforts to position India as a prominent global sports destination. In a significant stride toward this goal, the Union Cabinet approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.
The approval marks a milestone in India's sporting ambitions, aligning with the government's decade-long initiative to promote sports and develop world-class infrastructure. Shah highlighted that this decision will give fresh momentum to India's sports sector by highlighting its excellence.
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsed Ahmedabad as the ideal venue, citing its top-tier stadiums, advanced training facilities, and vibrant sporting culture. This decision follows the Indian Olympic Association's green light after an 'Expression of Interest' was submitted in March.
