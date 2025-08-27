Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

In a significant move, Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen has been called up to the German national team for next month's 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The announcement, made by coach Julian Nagelsmann on Wednesday, also included new entrants Nnamdi Collins and Paul Nebel.

Germany, four-time world champions, are set to embark on their qualifying campaign against Slovakia on September 4, followed by a home game against Northern Ireland. Luxembourg's presence in Group A makes Germany the clear favorites to advance to the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With notable omissions, including Leroy Sane, Nagelsmann is focused on a dominant performance in the qualifiers, underscoring the need for conviction. "A 1-0 win can also be dominant," Nagelsmann stressed, emphasizing the team's aim to eliminate any doubts in their gameplay ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)