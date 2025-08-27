Superstarz Shine Despite Rain: Thrilling Wins in Delhi Premier League

The South Delhi Superstarz emerged victorious against Purani Dilli 6, sealing their place in the playoffs of the Delhi Premier League after an intense, rain-interrupted match. The game was condensed to a seven-overs-per-side format, leading to a thrilling contest.

Purani Dilli 6, batting first, witnessed an explosive 23-ball 85 from Dev Lakra, steering the team to 133 for three. The Superstarz replied with a ferocious start, with openers Tejasvi Dahiya and Anmol Sharma delivering a staggering 122-run partnership, paving the way to a comfortable win.

Simultaneously, Central Delhi Kings, led by speedster Money Grewal's five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, dismantled East Delhi Riders for 93. Yugal Saini's half-century earlier laid the foundation for their 62-run victory, highlighting a day of spectacular cricketing feats at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)