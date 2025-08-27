Left Menu

Superstarz Shine Despite Rain: Thrilling Wins in Delhi Premier League

The South Delhi Superstarz triumphed over Purani Dilli 6 to secure a playoff spot in a rain-shortened match of the Delhi Premier League. Meanwhile, Central Delhi Kings dominated East Delhi Riders, thanks to Money Grewal's hat-trick and a half-century by Yugal Saini, ensuring a comprehensive 62-run victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:13 IST
The South Delhi Superstarz emerged victorious against Purani Dilli 6, sealing their place in the playoffs of the Delhi Premier League after an intense, rain-interrupted match. The game was condensed to a seven-overs-per-side format, leading to a thrilling contest.

Purani Dilli 6, batting first, witnessed an explosive 23-ball 85 from Dev Lakra, steering the team to 133 for three. The Superstarz replied with a ferocious start, with openers Tejasvi Dahiya and Anmol Sharma delivering a staggering 122-run partnership, paving the way to a comfortable win.

Simultaneously, Central Delhi Kings, led by speedster Money Grewal's five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, dismantled East Delhi Riders for 93. Yugal Saini's half-century earlier laid the foundation for their 62-run victory, highlighting a day of spectacular cricketing feats at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

