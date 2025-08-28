Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

On a dramatic night at Blundell Park, fourth-tier Grimsby Town shocked Manchester United, eliminating them from the League Cup with a 12-11 victory on penalties following a 2-2 draw. The upset sent ripples through the football world, bringing Grimsby into the spotlight.

The match saw Grimsby take a surprising lead with goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren, a former Manchester United youth player, leaving United struggling at halftime. Despite Bryan Mbeumo's goal offering a lifeline, United failed to capitalize during the penalty shootout, with Mbeumo hitting the crossbar in the decisive moment.

United's exit from the tournament has intensified scrutiny on manager Ruben Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag last season. The loss highlights ongoing issues for the club, despite substantial investments in the recent transfer window. Grimsby's heroic performance contrasts starkly with United's faltering start to the season.