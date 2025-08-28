Left Menu

Tennis Triumphs and Tribulations at the US Open

Emma Raducanu advances to the U.S. Open third round with a commanding win over Janice Tjen. Meanwhile, Djokovic battles through early struggles, Commanders' Terry McLaurin gears up for Week 1, and Travis Kelce starts a fashion line. Luis Robert Jr. lands back on the IL with a hamstring strain.

Updated: 28-08-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 05:22 IST
Tennis Triumphs and Tribulations at the US Open
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu demonstrated her prowess at the U.S. Open, dispatching Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen with a 6-2 6-1 victory to progress to the third round. The 2021 champion confidently built on her opening match win, overcoming Tjen's spirited challenge after her upset against 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova.

The Washington Commanders are hopeful as wide receiver Terry McLaurin readies for Week 1 against the Giants. McLaurin, who was absent during training camp due to a contract dispute, now enters the season with a fresh $96 million deal, emphasized by head coach Dan Quinn's optimism for McLaurin's preparedness.

Tennis action at the U.S. Open spotlighted Novak Djokovic, who overcame a challenging start against American qualifier Zachary Svajda. The 24-time major winner adjusted his game to advance to the next round as the tournament progresses with standout performances from top players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

