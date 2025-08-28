Carlos Alcaraz Dominates with a Flawless Victory at the U.S. Open

On Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the third round of the U.S. Open, effortlessly defeating Italy's Mattia Bellucci with a remarkable score of 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spaniard dominated the court, breaking Bellucci's serve seven times while maintaining an impeccable defense, having not faced a single break point.

Alcaraz, who was seeded second and champion in 2022, ensured early on there would be no second-round upset like last year. His aggressive strategy and powerful play quickly dismantled Bellucci's game, highlighting Alcaraz's prowess on the court with 32 winners and a lofty 86% first serve point success rate.

Bellucci managed to stir momentary cheer from the audience but ultimately faltered against Alcaraz's relentless baseline pressure. Despite a valiant effort in the third set by Bellucci, Alcaraz's decisive break led him to close out the set 6-3. Following this commanding performance, Alcaraz is set to face Italian Luciano Darderi in the third round.