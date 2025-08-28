Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Dominates with a Flawless Victory at the U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz powered into the third round of the U.S. Open with a comprehensive win over Italy's Mattia Bellucci. The Spaniard showcased his dominance with seven service breaks and 32 winners, ensuring no repeat of his early exit last year. Next, he faces Luciano Darderi.

Updated: 28-08-2025 07:09 IST
On Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the third round of the U.S. Open, effortlessly defeating Italy's Mattia Bellucci with a remarkable score of 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spaniard dominated the court, breaking Bellucci's serve seven times while maintaining an impeccable defense, having not faced a single break point.

Alcaraz, who was seeded second and champion in 2022, ensured early on there would be no second-round upset like last year. His aggressive strategy and powerful play quickly dismantled Bellucci's game, highlighting Alcaraz's prowess on the court with 32 winners and a lofty 86% first serve point success rate.

Bellucci managed to stir momentary cheer from the audience but ultimately faltered against Alcaraz's relentless baseline pressure. Despite a valiant effort in the third set by Bellucci, Alcaraz's decisive break led him to close out the set 6-3. Following this commanding performance, Alcaraz is set to face Italian Luciano Darderi in the third round.

