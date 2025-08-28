Grimsby Stuns United: Penalty Heartbreak at Blundell Park
Manchester United was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two's Grimsby Town in a dramatic penalty shootout at Blundell Park. Despite a valiant comeback, United fell short after Bryan Mbeumo's decisive miss in the penalty shootout sealed their fate, ending a night to forget in the rain.
Manchester United faced a disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup after losing to Grimsby Town on penalties at Blundell Park. The League Two side took an early lead with goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren, setting a challenging stage for United.
United launched a spirited second-half comeback, as Bryan Mbeumo scored and Harry Maguire leveled the score, pushing the game into a tense penalty shootout. The drama escalated when Matheus Cunha's decisive penalty was saved, leading to an extended sudden-death phase.
In a dramatic turn of events, Mbeumo's second penalty attempt hit the crossbar, securing a memorable victory for Grimsby. The defeat leaves Manchester United to reflect on their performance as they exit the competition earlier than anticipated.
