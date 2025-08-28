Left Menu

Billie Jean King: Inspiring Change on the Tennis Court and Beyond

Billie Jean King, a legendary figure in tennis, continues to inspire through her annual Billie Jean King Power Hour at the U.S. Open. She shares wisdom on history and equality with aspiring female players. King's guidance aims to help the next generation grow and prosper both in tennis and life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:08 IST
Billie Jean King's influence on professional tennis and her dedication to equality continue to inspire new generations. Two days before the U.S. Open singles competition, King shared her wisdom with 16 aspiring female players at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This meeting, known as the Billie Jean King Power Hour, has been a pivotal event for nearly three decades.

During the session, King, joined by WTA veterans like Ilana Kloss, Leslie Allen, and Shelby Rogers, provided historical context and emphasized the importance of utilizing available health services. She motivated the players to carry forward the torch of equality and growth in tennis.

King's approach combines her rich knowledge of tennis history with personal anecdotes from her career. She has learned from past champions and now passes on those lessons, such as patience and preserving energy during matches. Her commitment to the sport's prosperity remains unwavering, as she encourages future generations to follow and excel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

