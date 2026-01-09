Left Menu

Gender Inequality Exacerbates Food Crisis in Sudan

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan disproportionately affects women, with many female-headed households suffering from severe food insecurity. The ongoing conflict, lasting over 1,000 days, exacerbates gender inequalities. U.N. agencies urge international aid for besieged areas, with millions in need of humanitarian support.

The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is hitting women hardest, as the U.N. reported a steep rise in food insecurity among female-headed households. Most of these households face severe food shortages, highlighting the increasing gender disparity in the country.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), emphasized the worsening plight on Friday, marking the conflict's 1,000th day. The hunger crisis, Laerke noted, is becoming painfully gendered due to existing inequalities exacerbated by persistent conflict.

In the face of such adversity, U.N. agencies are calling for urgent international aid to al-Fashir and Kadugli, both under siege and on the brink of famine. With over 21 million Sudanese acutely food insecure, immediate assistance is crucial.

