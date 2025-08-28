Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Vizag with Exciting New Season

Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League kicks off in Vizag on National Sports Day, marking a return to the city after seven years. Home team Telugu Titans compete against Tamil Thalaivas in the opener, with heightened competition and new formats promising an intense season. The league also honors India's Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:37 IST
PKL players (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to begin amid much excitement in the port city of Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, on National Sports Day, August 29. This marks the league's much-anticipated return to Vizag after a seven-year hiatus, according to a release from PKL.

The season's opener will feature the Telugu Titans taking on the Tamil Thalaivas, while the Bengaluru Bulls face off against the Puneri Paltan at Vishwanadh Sports Club. The launch at Novotel Varun Beach saw prominent figures, including Anupam Goswami, PKL's League Chairman, and the captains of all 12 teams, gearing up for an action-packed season.

In an inspiring move, the PKL team paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces ahead of the season, with team captains visiting INS Kursura, a submarine of historical significance. As the season unfolds, matches in Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi will follow, though the venue for playoffs remains undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

