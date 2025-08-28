Left Menu

Triumphant Triumphs: Indian Shooters Dominate Asian Championships

Gurpreet Singh spearheaded India's success at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, securing gold in the 25m Standard Pistol event. Alongside Amanpreet Singh, who won silver, they contributed to India's tally of 82 medals. The Indian team also secured numerous team golds, highlighting their formidable presence in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:25 IST
Gurpreet Singh emerged as the hero at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, leading India to a gold in the 25m Standard Pistol. Teammate Amanpreet Singh secured the silver, contributing to India's impressive medal haul of 82, including 44 golds, at the championship.

The 37-year-old Gurpreet achieved his first international gold, outscoring his teammate with 18 inner circle shots compared to Amanpreet's 11. China's Su Lianbofan took the bronze in the event. In the junior category, the 25m Standard Pistol saw India's Suraj Sharma win silver, while Tanishq Naidu claimed bronze.

Though Indian shooters didn't clinch individual medals in the 50m Rifle Prone events, their junior team bagged the gold with an impressive score, showcasing the depth and potential of Indian shooting realm on the Asian stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

