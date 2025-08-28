Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

Viraj Madappa, a resilient figure in Indian golf, has made a remarkable return after missing much of the 2024 season due to a persistent back injury. His impressive first-round performance of 5-under 67 at the Mandiri Indonesia Open sees him tied for fourth place, rekindling hope for his fans.

Madappa exhibited precision and skill with 10 consecutive pars followed by a surge of six birdies, only one bogey, and one par over the final eight holes. Other Indian talents also showed promise, with Karandeep Kochhar carding 68, while S Chikkarangappa and Yuvraj Sandhu each shot 69.

Despite a challenging layoff due to a lower disc injury in his back, Madappa's comeback is marked by a shift in perspective. Once hard on himself and burdened by expectations, he now approaches the game with joy and gratitude, which is reflected in his current form and outlook.