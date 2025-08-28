India Aims for Fourth Triumph in Asia Cup Hockey Opener

Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh has reiterated the team's strategic approach ahead of the Asia Cup, emphasizing the importance of playing intelligently while maintaining energy and structure. India will launch its campaign against China on August 29, seeking its fourth title and a direct World Cup berth.

Reflecting on preparations, Harmanpreet highlighted the productive training camps and practice matches against teams like Australia, underscoring that each competing team poses a significant challenge. Despite a disappointing FIH Pro League conclusion, India aims to rectify past shortcomings.

The Asia Cup serves not only as a prestigious tournament but also as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Harmanpreet, leading an experienced squad, stressed the mental resilience instilled by coach Paddy Upton as crucial for high-pressure scenarios.

