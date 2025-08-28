Left Menu

India Aims for Fourth Triumph in Asia Cup Hockey Opener

Ahead of the men's Asia Cup, Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasizes a smart game strategy and consistency in energy, planning, and structure. India, placed in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, starts its campaign against China on August 29, aiming for a direct World Cup berth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:34 IST
India Aims for Fourth Triumph in Asia Cup Hockey Opener
Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh has reiterated the team's strategic approach ahead of the Asia Cup, emphasizing the importance of playing intelligently while maintaining energy and structure. India will launch its campaign against China on August 29, seeking its fourth title and a direct World Cup berth.

Reflecting on preparations, Harmanpreet highlighted the productive training camps and practice matches against teams like Australia, underscoring that each competing team poses a significant challenge. Despite a disappointing FIH Pro League conclusion, India aims to rectify past shortcomings.

The Asia Cup serves not only as a prestigious tournament but also as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Harmanpreet, leading an experienced squad, stressed the mental resilience instilled by coach Paddy Upton as crucial for high-pressure scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM's Swift Action in Responding to Flood Crisis

Punjab CM's Swift Action in Responding to Flood Crisis

 India
2
Delhi HC Directs Centre on Sameer Wankhede Promotion

Delhi HC Directs Centre on Sameer Wankhede Promotion

 India
3
Nvidia Navigates Turbulent Waters Amid U.S.-China Trade Concerns

Nvidia Navigates Turbulent Waters Amid U.S.-China Trade Concerns

 Global
4
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Quick Action on Thamarassery Landslides

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Quick Action on Thamarassery Landslides

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025