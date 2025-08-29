Hasaranga Leads Sri Lanka's Spin Charge in Asia Cup
Wanindu Hasaranga has been named in Sri Lanka's T20 squad for the Asia Cup despite being injured and missing the Zimbabwe tour. While healing from a hamstring injury, he is set to replace Dushan Hemantha. Sri Lanka's squad also includes spinners Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana.
Sri Lanka has named Wanindu Hasaranga in their Twenty20 squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, despite the all-rounder's absence from the Zimbabwe tour due to a hamstring injury.
Injured during the series against Bangladesh, Hasaranga will replace Dushan Hemantha in the squad for the Asia Cup, as he recovers. The team's spin options are reinforced with the inclusion of Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana.
Although veteran Angelo Mathews did not make the list, former captain Dasun Shanaka is set to feature as a seam-bowling all-rounder. Sri Lanka will start their Group B campaign against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on September 13.
