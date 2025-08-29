Tuchel's Surprising Squad Selections Shake Up England's World Cup Qualifier Plans

In a surprising move, England coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold off the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Andorra and Serbia. Instead, Tuchel has opted to bring Barcelona's Marcus Rashford and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace back into the fold.

Among the new faces in England's squad are Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence, both of whom have been called up to the senior squad for the first time. Despite impressive performances during his loan spell at Everton from Manchester City, Jack Grealish hasn't made the cut, nor have Kyle Walker or Ivan Toney.

As England prepares to meet Andorra at Villa Park on September 6 and Serbia in Belgrade three days later, Tuchel's decisions reflect a strategic vision prioritizing fresh talent. The roster includes goalkeepers Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, and James Trafford, with defenders like Dan Burn and John Stones set to hold the line. Midfielders include Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson, while attacking play will feature the likes of Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.