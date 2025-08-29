Left Menu

Benfica Agrees to Transfer Kerem Akturkoglu to Fenerbahce

Benfica has agreed to sell Turkish player Kerem Akturkoglu to Fenerbahce after his decisive goal in the Champions League knocked Fenerbahce out. The deal is worth up to 25 million euros. Galatasaray, Akturkoglu's former club, was notified due to their preferential rights on the player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:52 IST
Benfica Agrees to Transfer Kerem Akturkoglu to Fenerbahce

In a significant transfer move, Benfica and Fenerbahce have reached an agreement for the transfer of Turkish international Kerem Akturkoglu. The Portuguese club confirmed the deal following Akturkoglu's crucial goal that led to Fenerbahce's elimination from the Champions League playoffs.

Fenerbahce will compensate the Portuguese side to the tune of 22.5 million euros, with performance-related bonuses potentially increasing the total to 25 million euros. Benfica further informed Galatasaray, who holds the preferential rights to Akturkoglu's transfer.

Akturkoglu, aged 26, made his mark in the Portuguese league by joining Benfica last year after achieving back-to-back Super Lig victories with Galatasaray. On the same day, news also emerged that Fenerbahce had parted ways with their manager, Jose Mourinho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Upholds Widow's Right to Family Pension Amid Matrimonial Disputes

High Court Upholds Widow's Right to Family Pension Amid Matrimonial Disputes

 India
2
Putin Heads to China: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

Putin Heads to China: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

 Russia
3
Turkey's Bold Stance: Cutting Ties with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Turkey's Bold Stance: Cutting Ties with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

 Turkey
4
Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025