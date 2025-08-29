Benfica Agrees to Transfer Kerem Akturkoglu to Fenerbahce

In a significant transfer move, Benfica and Fenerbahce have reached an agreement for the transfer of Turkish international Kerem Akturkoglu. The Portuguese club confirmed the deal following Akturkoglu's crucial goal that led to Fenerbahce's elimination from the Champions League playoffs.

Fenerbahce will compensate the Portuguese side to the tune of 22.5 million euros, with performance-related bonuses potentially increasing the total to 25 million euros. Benfica further informed Galatasaray, who holds the preferential rights to Akturkoglu's transfer.

Akturkoglu, aged 26, made his mark in the Portuguese league by joining Benfica last year after achieving back-to-back Super Lig victories with Galatasaray. On the same day, news also emerged that Fenerbahce had parted ways with their manager, Jose Mourinho.

