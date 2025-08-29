Left Menu

20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

The 20th World Athletics Gold Label Delhi Half Marathon will occur on October 12, 2025. Celebrating two decades, the event unveiled its Finisher's Medal made from Udaipur's Zawar Mines zinc, emphasizing heritage and fitness. Officials encourage participation, aligning with India's FIT India Movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:03 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with other digniteries at the event(Photo: Delhi Half Marathon). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 20th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Delhi Half Marathon is set to commence on October 12, 2025. In a ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat, the race's Finisher's Medal was unveiled by Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking a significant milestone in the event's history.

Having been a staple of the city's sporting calendar for two decades, the Delhi Half Marathon has inspired thousands towards healthier lives, spotlighted emerging talents, and fostered community spirit in a grand celebration of fitness. The marathon's core values deeply resonate with the FIT India Movement, a national initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 2025 milestone edition's Finisher's Medal is crafted from high-quality zinc sourced from the historic Zawar Mines in Udaipur. This initiative, supported by Hindustan Zinc Limited of the Vedanta Group, embeds a piece of India's industrial and cultural heritage into the commemoration of personal athletic achievement. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of unity in health, urging Delhi's residents to take part in the marathon to further the national vision of fitness.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd. and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd., described the event as a tribute to resilience, unity, and purpose. With the 20th edition, they honor both the athletic spirit and the historic significance of their Finisher's Medal, reinforcing the event's underlying theme of strength and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

