India's Sports Gear Revolution: Boosting Homegrown Manufacturing

The Indian government, through Minister Raksha Khadse, plans to promote local sports equipment manufacturing to alleviate costs for athletes. By supporting startups and fostering partnerships, this initiative aligns with the Make in India strategy, aiming to enhance the sporting economy while reducing dependency on imported gear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian government is set to promote the manufacturing of sports equipment locally, a move aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by athletes. Union Minister Raksha Khadse announced this strategic shift at the National Sports Day Conclave in Mumbai, emphasizing the initiative's alignment with the broader 'Make in India' framework.

Khadse highlighted the dual benefits of this approach, noting that indigenous production not only reduces costs but also transforms the economic landscape of sports. Import duties currently inflate prices, she explained, whereas local manufacturing is expected to make quality sports gear more affordable and widely accessible.

Startups are being encouraged to collaborate via public-private partnerships and international ventures. The goal is to produce world-standard equipment domestically, bolstering both the country's sports scene and its economic growth. Additionally, efforts are underway to drive the grassroots development of women's sports through initiatives like the ASMITA league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

