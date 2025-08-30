Left Menu

Piastri Claims Surprise Pole at Dutch Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri surprised the racing world by taking pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix, narrowly beating teammate Lando Norris. This marks Piastri's first pole in three months. Max Verstappen will start third, while newcomer Isack Hadjar impressively qualified fourth. Lance Stroll endured a heavy crash during qualifying.

Oscar Piastri claimed a stunning pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix, edging out McLaren teammate Lando Norris by just over a hundredth of a second. This marked Piastri's first pole since the Spanish Grand Prix, reigniting his challenge in the intense intra-team matchup.

Piastri, who set the benchmark at the start of the final qualifying segment, was overjoyed with the result, calling it an instance of peaking at the right time. Meanwhile, Norris remains optimistic, despite his second-place start, attributing marginal differences to changing wind conditions.

Defending champion Max Verstappen will begin his home race in third place with a significant gap to the leaders, while Isack Hadjar shone with a career-best fourth-place finish for Racing Bulls. Lance Stroll suffered a heavy crash, ending his qualifying prematurely and leaving him in last place.

