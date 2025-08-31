Indian Badminton Duo Clinches Another World Championship Bronze

In a closely contested semifinal clash at the World Championships, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished with a bronze medal after battling against China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. The Indian pair, which previously secured bronze in 2022, fell 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a 67-minute match.

Rankireddy and Shetty, Asian Games champions, had earlier assured a medal by defeating Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals, marking a continued medal streak for India starting in 2011. Their resilient run was, however, halted by the solid defense of the Chinese duo.

This marks another accolade for the world No. 3 pair, who overcame personal and health setbacks this season to reach several key tournament stages, reaffirming their status as top contenders in men's doubles badminton.