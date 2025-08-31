Left Menu

Indian Badminton Duo Clinches Another World Championship Bronze

Top Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won a bronze medal at the World Championships after losing a hard-fought semifinal to China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. The duo, despite challenges, continues to bring glory to India in international badminton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 07:54 IST
Indian Badminton Duo Clinches Another World Championship Bronze
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
  • Country:
  • France

In a closely contested semifinal clash at the World Championships, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished with a bronze medal after battling against China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. The Indian pair, which previously secured bronze in 2022, fell 19-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a 67-minute match.

Rankireddy and Shetty, Asian Games champions, had earlier assured a medal by defeating Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals, marking a continued medal streak for India starting in 2011. Their resilient run was, however, halted by the solid defense of the Chinese duo.

This marks another accolade for the world No. 3 pair, who overcame personal and health setbacks this season to reach several key tournament stages, reaffirming their status as top contenders in men's doubles badminton.

TRENDING

1
China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Economic Uncertainty

China's Manufacturing Struggles Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Trump Promises Executive Order on Voter ID

Trump Promises Executive Order on Voter ID

 Global
3
Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Ballet at SCO Summit Amid U.S. Tensions

Modi and Xi: A Diplomatic Ballet at SCO Summit Amid U.S. Tensions

 China
4
China's Economic Struggles: A Complex Web of Challenges

China's Economic Struggles: A Complex Web of Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025