Lin's Farewell, Chapman's New Deal, and US Open Thrills

Jeremy Lin retires from professional basketball, the Red Sox reach a contract extension with Aroldis Chapman, Shilo Sanders gets fined by the NFL, and thrilling matches unfold at the US Open. The sports world is abuzz with news from basketball retirements to contract extensions and tennis triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:26 IST
Jeremy Lin, a nine-year NBA veteran, has officially announced his retirement from professional basketball. In an emotional Instagram post, he described his career as fulfilling lifelong dreams, spotlighting the challenges and achievements he experienced in the league.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox secured an extension with pitcher Aroldis Chapman. According to reports, the agreement includes $13.3 million in guarantees, ensuring Chapman's presence for the upcoming season with an option for 2027.

In the realm of tennis, the US Open has seen intense action, including Felix Auger-Aliassime overcoming Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek showcasing resilience in her match against Anna Kalinskaya. Sports fans are captivated by these unfolding narratives.

