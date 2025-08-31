Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain's Determination: From Academy Vision to Olympic Ambition

Lovlina Borgohain, after contemplating retirement post-Paris Games, re-commits to her boxing career with hopes of securing another Olympic medal. Her break from the ring allowed her to establish an academy in Guwahati. Lovlina aims for a comeback at the World Championships in Liverpool, despite limited preparation.

Lovlina Borgohain, an Assam-based boxer, had initially planned to retire from boxing and focus on her academy after the Paris Games. However, missing out on a medal shifted her focus back to the sport.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist now eyes another Olympic medal, as she prepares for her return to international boxing at the World Championships in Liverpool. Despite limited preparation time, Borgohain is confident in her abilities, demonstrating a determination to succeed.

While away, she focused on setting up her academy in Guwahati, an experience she found rewarding. Borgohain is now ready to take on the newly structured World Championships, eager to continue her legacy in boxing and foster new talent through her academy.

