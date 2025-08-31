Shahdol's Football Prodigies Set for German Training Grounds

In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded young football players from Vicharpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, affectionately referred to as 'Mini Brazil'. Four of these promising athletes are poised to receive advanced training in Germany.

Modi noted that his previous acknowledgment of Shahdol's football fervor had reached Dietmar Beiersdorfer, a former German footballer and coach, who was inspired by their story. Consequently, Beiersdorfer extended an offer for the players to train at a German football academy.

The initiative signals a major breakthrough for rural talent, with the Madhya Pradesh government working alongside officials from various sports departments to facilitate the players' journey. The training promises to equip these young athletes with the technical skills necessary for competing on an international stage.

