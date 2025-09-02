Thrilling Quarters: Anisimova's Triumph and Sinner's Dominance at US Open
The ninth day of the US Open saw major players advancing to the quarter-finals. Amanda Anisimova secured her spot with a victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia, while Jannik Sinner had a dominating performance against Alexander Bublik. Other key victories included Naomi Osaka's win over Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek's against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Amanda Anisimova has advanced to the quarter-finals at the US Open after a commanding performance against Beatriz Haddad Maia. The 24-year-old American showcased her skills as she dominated the match, defeating the Brazilian 6-0, 6-3, marking a significant career milestone.
In the men's draw, top seed Jannik Sinner displayed an impressive form as he crushed Alexander Bublik in a swift 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory. The Italian continues his title defense with high expectations, aiming for another Grand Slam win.
Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek also earned their spots in the quarters, with Osaka defeating Coco Gauff and Swiatek breezing past Ekaterina Alexandrova. The tournament's drama intensifies as more tennis stars vie for the prestigious title at Flushing Meadows.
