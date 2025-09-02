Left Menu

Galatasaray's Star-Studded Transfer Triumph

Galatasaray has acquired Turkey's Ugurcan Cakır from Trabzonspor, Ivory Coast's Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco, and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen from Napoli, spending a total of 141.8 million euros. Cakır's contract extends to the 2029-30 season. Osimhen's loan became permanent for a Turkish record fee.

In a significant move during the transfer window, Galatasaray has successfully secured the services of Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır from Trabzonspor. The transfer, valued at up to 36 million euros, was officially announced on Tuesday, marking a crucial addition to the team's lineup.

The 29-year-old Cakır, who boasts 31 international caps since his debut against Greece in 2019, has committed to Galatasaray until the 2029-30 season. His experience and skills are expected to fortify the club's defense as they aim to retain their Super Lig title.

Adding to their defensive prowess, Galatasaray acquired Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco for 30.8 million euros and striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli for a record-breaking 75 million euros. Osimhen, who had an impressive stint on loan last year, now joins the team permanently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

