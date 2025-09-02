Manchester City Lands Donnarumma in Goalkeeping Shakeup
Manchester City have secured Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal after Ederson's transfer to Fenerbahce. Donnarumma's extensive experience and achievements, including his role in PSG's Champions League win, are highlighted as City prepares for the new season.
Manchester City have completed the signing of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, following the decision to move Ederson to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The Premier League club announced the five-year contract on Tuesday, though financial details were undisclosed. Reports suggest City paid £30 million for Donnarumma and sold Ederson for £12 million.
City's Director of Football, Hugo Viana, expressed excitement over Donnarumma's arrival, citing his experience and readiness for sustained success. The Italian, who played a pivotal role in PSG's recent Champions League triumph, was sidelined at the club following Lucas Chevalier's arrival, leading to his departure.
In a reshaping of their goalkeeping lineup, City eyes a fresh chapter as Donnarumma joins them while Ederson, who had been a stalwart since 2017, departs. New recruit James Trafford has already made his mark, starting the initial Premier League games this season, indicating City's forward-looking strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
