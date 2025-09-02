Manchester City Lands Donnarumma in Goalkeeping Shakeup

Manchester City have completed the signing of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, following the decision to move Ederson to Turkish club Fenerbahce. The Premier League club announced the five-year contract on Tuesday, though financial details were undisclosed. Reports suggest City paid £30 million for Donnarumma and sold Ederson for £12 million.

City's Director of Football, Hugo Viana, expressed excitement over Donnarumma's arrival, citing his experience and readiness for sustained success. The Italian, who played a pivotal role in PSG's recent Champions League triumph, was sidelined at the club following Lucas Chevalier's arrival, leading to his departure.

In a reshaping of their goalkeeping lineup, City eyes a fresh chapter as Donnarumma joins them while Ederson, who had been a stalwart since 2017, departs. New recruit James Trafford has already made his mark, starting the initial Premier League games this season, indicating City's forward-looking strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)