NFL 2025 Season: Key Storylines to Watch

The NFL 2025 season opens with much anticipation, featuring intriguing developments across teams and players.

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for another championship attempt, backed by MVP Josh Allen and a favorable schedule, despite past playoff challenges.

Jacksonville's strategy to utilize Travis Hunter as a two-way player sparks interest, while Aaron Rodgers embarks on his final campaign with Pittsburgh, guided by seasoned teammates.

Additionally, the Cleveland Browns' rookie, Shedeur Sanders, garners attention with his impressive pre-season performance.

Adjustments in game regulations mark the season, notably the survival of the 'tush push' play and the introduction of 'Hawk-Eye' technology for more precise officiating.