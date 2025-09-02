Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cricket

Prasidh Krishna's recent tours of Australia and England have been pivotal in his evolving cricket career. When India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was limited to three Tests, Krishna seized the opportunity to prove his mettle. His journey in England included an impressive 14 wickets in three matches, a testament to his growing prowess.

"Australia was a mental challenge," Krishna remarked, acknowledging the trials he faced while biding his time to play. His eventual debut in Sydney was mentally taxing. In contrast, he felt more prepared entering the English series, having endured both participation and waiting during the earlier Australia series.

Despite an initially rocky start at Headingley, where he recorded an unenviable bowling economy, Krishna learned valuable lessons about teamwork and strategy. He highlighted the importance of communication and adapting to team plans, even when not completely in agreement, showcasing his commitment to the sport and personal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)