Karnataka's Cricket Titans Gear Up for Season Opener

The cricket season in Karnataka is set to launch with a bang, featuring a strong lineup of players participating in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial tournament. Amongst them are India pacer Prasidh Krishna, promising batsman R Smaran, and upcoming talent Samit Dravid, son of the legendary Rahul Dravid.

Prasidh, fresh off an impressive tour in England where he claimed 14 wickets in three Tests, will be eyeing the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. This tournament offers him a platform to refine his skills in red-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Smaran, Karnataka's top scorer in the Ranji Trophy last season, aims to impress national selectors as he leads the KSCA XI, backed by IPL players like Shreyas Gopal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Exciting matchups are anticipated as Mumbai will field India batter Ajinkya Rahane. Running parallel to this, Samit Dravid will display his skills under the leadership of Nikin Jose in the KSCA Secretary's XI. The competition promises thrilling cricket across venues in Bengaluru and Mysuru.