A New Dawn for Indian Futsal: Eyeing Asian Cup Success

Futsal in India is gaining momentum with 17 teams participating in the AIFF Futsal Club Championship. The Indian men's national team is preparing for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers under coach Reza Kordi's guidance. Despite challenges, India aims to progress in the tournament.

  • Country:
  • India

Futsal's presence in India, though still developing, is showing promising signs of growth. This is evident with the participation of 17 teams in the annual AIFF Futsal Club Championship, reflecting the sport's increasing enthusiasm.

Two years since the Indian men's futsal team participated in its first Asian qualifiers in Tajikistan, the squad is now preparing for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Kuwait. After scouting top talent from the recent championship, the team convened in Bengaluru for a comprehensive 20-day training camp.

Under the experienced leadership of head coach Reza Kordi, known for his tenure in Iran and other countries, India aims to make a mark in the upcoming qualifiers. With strong support from the federation and notable players, the team is set to face Kuwait, Australia, and Mongolia between September 20-24, keeping hopes high for a successful campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

