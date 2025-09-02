Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs in ODI Clash Against England

South Africa defeated England in the first ODI at Headingley with Keshav Maharaj taking 4-22 and Aiden Markram scoring 86. Despite England's promising start, they collapsed to 131 all out. South Africa chased the target comfortably, winning by seven wickets, with Markram and Rickelton forming a strong opening partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:58 IST
Keshav Maharaj's superb 4-22 bolstered South Africa's dominant performance against England in the first One Day International at Headingley on Tuesday. Aiden Markram spearheaded South Africa's batting with an impressive 86 off 55 balls, guiding his team to a resounding seven-wicket victory in just 20.5 overs.

After a promising start at 82-2 in the 14th over, England's batting unravelled, losing eight wickets for a mere 49 additional runs. Jamie Smith was a lone battler with a commendable 54 off 48 balls but received little support as poor shot selections punctuated England's innings.

South African openers Markram and Ryan Rickelton, the latter not out on 31, highlighted the favorable pitch conditions with a robust 121-run first wicket partnership. The series continues at Lord's on Thursday, with three Twenty20 Internationals starting September 10.

