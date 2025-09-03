Venus Williams: A Champion of Style and Substance at the U.S. Open

Venus Williams made a stylish exit from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, with a strong showing in the women's doubles quarter-final. Despite the defeat, her fashion sense and on-court prowess captured the spotlight once more.

This year, Venus marked a remarkable return to tennis, becoming the oldest WTA singles match winner since 2004. Her matches, whether in singles, doubles, or mixed doubles, were a must-watch at Flushing Meadows. Venus's fashion choices, celebrated by publications like Vogue and InStyle, further underscored her lasting impact on the tennis world.

The tennis community recognizes that fashion plays a crucial role in attracting fans to the sport. Venus, along with other players like Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka, continues to drive this intersection of tennis and fashion, inspiring both fans and fellow athletes.

