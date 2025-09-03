German Matches to Stay Home: Watzke's Stand Against International Fixtures

The German Football League (DFL) has firmly decided against holding competitive matches abroad, a practice adopted by some European countries. DFL chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke declared his position on Wednesday, during a press conference following his re-election. Watzke, who is also a vice president of both the German Football Association and UEFA, pledged to voice this stance within UEFA.

"As long as I am here in the league responsible, there will be no match abroad, when it comes to competitive matches. Full stop," Watzke asserted. He expressed clarity on the matter despite differing opinions within UEFA, emphasizing a commitment to preserving the integrity of domestic competitions.

This contrasts with countries like Italy and Spain, which have held matches internationally to generate revenue. Germany, Watzke insists, will not follow suit, aligning with supporters across Europe who argue that such games sacrifice tradition and community for short-term financial gains.

