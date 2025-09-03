CPA Demands Enhanced Security Amid Protests at Vuelta a Espana

Amid growing concerns over racer safety, the Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) has urgently called for heightened security at the ongoing Vuelta a Espana. This follows a series of protest-related incidents that have severely disrupted the prestigious cycling event, with one incident causing a rider to crash.

The CPA's concerns arose after protesters interrupted stages 10 and 11, with one group halting the Israel-Premier Tech team while waving Palestinian flags. "Everyone has the right to protest," stated the CPA, "but not at the expense of athletes who are simply doing their job." These disturbances prompted the association to criticize actions endangering cyclists, who already face extreme physical challenges.

In response, the CPA has urged Spanish security services to prioritize cyclists' safety, expressing zero tolerance for actions that threaten athletes. The Vuelta organizers have yet to comment, while rider Simone Petilli shared his fears after crashing because of protestors. Mark Cavendish later appealed to the public to respect riders by maintaining distance and not disrupting the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)