Left Menu

CPA Demands Enhanced Security Amid Protests at Vuelta a Espana

The Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) has called for increased security at the Vuelta a Espana after recent protests disrupted the race, causing a crash. The association emphasized rider safety and urged Spanish security services to protect athletes, while condemning actions jeopardizing their well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilbao | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:22 IST
CPA Demands Enhanced Security Amid Protests at Vuelta a Espana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Amid growing concerns over racer safety, the Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) has urgently called for heightened security at the ongoing Vuelta a Espana. This follows a series of protest-related incidents that have severely disrupted the prestigious cycling event, with one incident causing a rider to crash.

The CPA's concerns arose after protesters interrupted stages 10 and 11, with one group halting the Israel-Premier Tech team while waving Palestinian flags. "Everyone has the right to protest," stated the CPA, "but not at the expense of athletes who are simply doing their job." These disturbances prompted the association to criticize actions endangering cyclists, who already face extreme physical challenges.

In response, the CPA has urged Spanish security services to prioritize cyclists' safety, expressing zero tolerance for actions that threaten athletes. The Vuelta organizers have yet to comment, while rider Simone Petilli shared his fears after crashing because of protestors. Mark Cavendish later appealed to the public to respect riders by maintaining distance and not disrupting the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

 India
2
Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

 United States
3
Citizenship (Amendment) Act: A Moral Obligation for Forgotten Minorities

Citizenship (Amendment) Act: A Moral Obligation for Forgotten Minorities

 India
4

Injeti Srinivas Joins NSE Board: A Strategic Move in Financial Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025