Youri Tielemans, an Aston Villa midfielder, has been selected as the captain of Belgium's national football team, as announced by coach Rudi Garcia. Tielemans was chosen over more experienced players, signaling a new direction for the team under Garcia's leadership.

Coach Garcia, who had been rotating the captain's armband, settled on Tielemans after evaluating the squad for several months. He praised the 28-year-old's ability to maintain a good rapport with the team, highlighting his unanimous support among fellow players.

Tielemans expressed his pride in the appointment, emphasizing that it is a significant honor and declaring that his new role will not change his personality. He stands as a testament to the belief that leadership is not purely about seniority but about the ability to unify and lead a team effectively.

