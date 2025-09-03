Left Menu

Youri Tielemans Appointed Captain of Belgium's National Football Team

Youri Tielemans, the Aston Villa midfielder, has been named captain of Belgium's national football team by coach Rudi Garcia. Despite more experienced players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in the squad, Tielemans was chosen for his strong relationships and unanimous support among teammates.

Updated: 03-09-2025 22:38 IST
Youri Tielemans, an Aston Villa midfielder, has been selected as the captain of Belgium's national football team, as announced by coach Rudi Garcia. Tielemans was chosen over more experienced players, signaling a new direction for the team under Garcia's leadership.

Coach Garcia, who had been rotating the captain's armband, settled on Tielemans after evaluating the squad for several months. He praised the 28-year-old's ability to maintain a good rapport with the team, highlighting his unanimous support among fellow players.

Tielemans expressed his pride in the appointment, emphasizing that it is a significant honor and declaring that his new role will not change his personality. He stands as a testament to the belief that leadership is not purely about seniority but about the ability to unify and lead a team effectively.

