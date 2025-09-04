Goa Ready to Host AFC Asian Cup Thriller
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that Goa will host the AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C match against Singapore on October 14. India and Singapore will play twice, with Singapore currently leading the group. The group winner qualifies for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that Goa's Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be the venue for the crucial AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C clash between India and Singapore on October 14.
India and Singapore are slated to compete twice in the month, with the return match taking place on October 9 at Singapore's National Stadium. Singapore stands atop the group, boasting one win and one draw, while India is at the bottom with a draw and a loss.
The coveted top spot in the group guarantees entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, a tournament set to feature 24 teams, including the host nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
