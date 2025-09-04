Left Menu

Goa Ready to Host AFC Asian Cup Thriller

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that Goa will host the AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C match against Singapore on October 14. India and Singapore will play twice, with Singapore currently leading the group. The group winner qualifies for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:02 IST
Goa Ready to Host AFC Asian Cup Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that Goa's Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be the venue for the crucial AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier Group C clash between India and Singapore on October 14.

India and Singapore are slated to compete twice in the month, with the return match taking place on October 9 at Singapore's National Stadium. Singapore stands atop the group, boasting one win and one draw, while India is at the bottom with a draw and a loss.

The coveted top spot in the group guarantees entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, a tournament set to feature 24 teams, including the host nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Spin Legacy in Cricket

 India
2
Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Modi after talks with Singapore counterpart Wong.

Technology, innovation strong pillars of India-Singapore partnership: PM Mod...

 India
3
US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

US Lawmaker Warns: Trump's Tariffs Endanger US-India Relations

 India
4
Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

Historic GST Cut Hailed Amid Himachal Disaster

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025