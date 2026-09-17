India Gears Up for Historic Debut at FIFA U15 World Cup in Azerbaijan

The Indian U15 men's football team has been placed in Group K for the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup, set to be held in Azerbaijan in October 2026. India's opponents in the group include Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos, and Senegal. Led by coach Bibiano Fernandes, the team is preparing for five matches to determine their qualification for the next stage of the tournament.

The competition, open to all FIFA Member Associations, has seen the participation of 191 teams divided into 32 groups. A total of 943 matches will unfold across 20 pitches over six days. The games will follow an 8v8 format, with two halves of 20 minutes each and a brief half-time. Rolling substitutions will be allowed, with each pitch measuring 68 by 50 meters.

India will kick off their campaign against Laos on October 24, followed by back-to-back matches against Cameroon and Grenada on October 25. The last day of qualifications, October 26, will see India face Bahrain and end with a clash against Senegal. The team's preparations include a training camp in Bengaluru and international friendlies before their departure to Baku.