Indian Women's Hockey Team Set for Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Thailand
The Indian Women's Hockey team is ready to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, facing Thailand on September 5. Having defeated Thailand in all past encounters, India aims to continue its dominance. With a mix of experienced and young players, the team hopes to secure early wins and advance.
The Indian Women's Hockey squad is gearing up to start their Women's Asia Cup 2025 journey against Thailand on September 5. India has a historical advantage over Thailand, having triumphed in all previous encounters, and they aim to maintain this winning streak.
According to Hockey India, India has faced Thailand seven times, winning each match and conceding just one goal. Captain Salima Tete emphasized the importance of not underestimating opponents despite rankings, noting that the opener will set a crucial tone for the tournament.
Drawn in Pool B with Japan, Thailand, and Singapore, India aims to lead their pool and progress to the Super 4. Coach Harendra Singh remains optimistic despite injury setbacks, and the team looks forward to testing their strength in this opener before facing Japan.
