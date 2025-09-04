Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Set for Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Thailand

The Indian Women's Hockey team is ready to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, facing Thailand on September 5. Having defeated Thailand in all past encounters, India aims to continue its dominance. With a mix of experienced and young players, the team hopes to secure early wins and advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:36 IST
Indian Women's Hockey Team Set for Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against Thailand
Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Salima Tete in action (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian Women's Hockey squad is gearing up to start their Women's Asia Cup 2025 journey against Thailand on September 5. India has a historical advantage over Thailand, having triumphed in all previous encounters, and they aim to maintain this winning streak.

According to Hockey India, India has faced Thailand seven times, winning each match and conceding just one goal. Captain Salima Tete emphasized the importance of not underestimating opponents despite rankings, noting that the opener will set a crucial tone for the tournament.

Drawn in Pool B with Japan, Thailand, and Singapore, India aims to lead their pool and progress to the Super 4. Coach Harendra Singh remains optimistic despite injury setbacks, and the team looks forward to testing their strength in this opener before facing Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

Bridging the Language Gap in Homeownership with Bilingual AI

 United States
2
K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

K-GCC and Apex Group Pioneer Asset Servicing Education in India

 India
3
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating India's Solar Future

 India
4
Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025