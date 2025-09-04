Dominant India Crushes Malaysia in Men's Asia Cup

In a stunning display of prowess, India overwhelmed Malaysia with a commanding 4-1 victory in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament's Super 4 stage on Thursday.

Manpreet Singh opened the scoring in the 17th minute, followed swiftly by Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra, ensuring a comfortable 3-1 lead by halftime.

Vivek Sagar Prasad sealed the win in the 38th minute with a penalty corner goal. India, who had managed a 2-2 draw against South Korea previously, are now set to face China in their final Super 4 match.