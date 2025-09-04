Left Menu

Dominant India Crushes Malaysia in Men's Asia Cup

India's men's hockey team convincingly defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup. Goals by Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Vivek Sagar Prasad propelled India to victory. They will face China next after a previous 2-2 draw with South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:30 IST
In a stunning display of prowess, India overwhelmed Malaysia with a commanding 4-1 victory in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament's Super 4 stage on Thursday.

Manpreet Singh opened the scoring in the 17th minute, followed swiftly by Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra, ensuring a comfortable 3-1 lead by halftime.

Vivek Sagar Prasad sealed the win in the 38th minute with a penalty corner goal. India, who had managed a 2-2 draw against South Korea previously, are now set to face China in their final Super 4 match.

