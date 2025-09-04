India Triumphs: Masterclass Comeback Shines in Asia Cup
India showcased resilience by overcoming an early setback to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in the Asia Cup Hockey Tournament. Key players like Manpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh contributed to India's win, moving them to the top of the standings. A draw against China would secure their place in the final.
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, India overcame an early deficit to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament on Thursday. The victory elevated India to the top of the Super 4 standings, putting them in prime position for the tournament final.
Malaysia struck early with a goal by Shafiq Hassan, but India quickly regrouped. Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Shilanand Lakra responded with goals, showcasing their attacking prowess. India only needs a draw against China to secure a place in Sunday's final, following a solid Super 4 performance.
India's disciplined play and strategic moves ensured their win against a resilient Malaysian side, even as Malaysia fielded a weakened team due to suspensions. This remarkable comeback sets a promising stage for India's upcoming match against China.
