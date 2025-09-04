Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone
England pacer Jofra Archer achieved his 150th wicket milestone in international cricket during an ODI against South Africa at Lord's. Archer's 4/62 played a key role in restricting South Africa to 330/8. England, trailing 1-0, faces a challenging chase to stay in the series.
In a thrilling display of fast bowling, England pacer Jofra Archer achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by claiming his 150th wicket in international cricket. Archer reached this landmark during England's second ODI match against South Africa at Lord's.
Delivering a lethal ten-over spell, Archer secured impressive bowling figures of 4/62. His victims included Ryan Rickelton, a blazing Matthew Breetzke, Senuran Muthusamy, and Keshav Maharaj. Archer's performance solidifies his standing with a total of 150 wickets in 82 matches at an average of 27.03, with a career-best of 6/40 to his name.
As England contests to save the series with the scoreline at 1-0 in favor of South Africa, the host team faces the daunting task of chasing down a total of 330. Adil Rashid also shone alongside Archer, capturing 2/33 in his sublime ten-over spell. Meanwhile, Proteas posted a formidable score, fortified by half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, and a brisk cameo from Dewald Brevis.
