Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone

England pacer Jofra Archer achieved his 150th wicket milestone in international cricket during an ODI against South Africa at Lord's. Archer's 4/62 played a key role in restricting South Africa to 330/8. England, trailing 1-0, faces a challenging chase to stay in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:27 IST
Jofra Archer's Fiery Spell Seizes 150th International Wicket Milestone
Jofra Archer. (Photo: England Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling display of fast bowling, England pacer Jofra Archer achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by claiming his 150th wicket in international cricket. Archer reached this landmark during England's second ODI match against South Africa at Lord's.

Delivering a lethal ten-over spell, Archer secured impressive bowling figures of 4/62. His victims included Ryan Rickelton, a blazing Matthew Breetzke, Senuran Muthusamy, and Keshav Maharaj. Archer's performance solidifies his standing with a total of 150 wickets in 82 matches at an average of 27.03, with a career-best of 6/40 to his name.

As England contests to save the series with the scoreline at 1-0 in favor of South Africa, the host team faces the daunting task of chasing down a total of 330. Adil Rashid also shone alongside Archer, capturing 2/33 in his sublime ten-over spell. Meanwhile, Proteas posted a formidable score, fortified by half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, and a brisk cameo from Dewald Brevis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

 India
2
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea
3
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

 India
4
Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025