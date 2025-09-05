Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Djokovic set for US Open blockbuster, Sinner faces Auger-Aliassime

Over the past three years Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as an all conquering force, winning Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces. Yet he has failed to defeat Novak Djokovic on anything but grass during that time -- a stat he will be keen to rectify when the duo collide in Friday's U.S. Open semi-final. While fans flocking to Flushing Meadows have been yearning for a final clash between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the duo have to clear one more hurdle before realising that dream, with the Italian facing Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other last-four showdown.

Tennis-Sabalenka to face American in US Open final for third year in a row

World number one Aryna Sabalenka will brace herself for a partisan crowd in the U.S. Open final for a third year in a row on Saturday, as she stands across the net from American Amanda Anisimova in the final match of her title defence. Sabalenka recovered from a set down to get past American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in Thursday's semi-final, as she bids to become the first woman to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles since Serena Williams in 2013 and 2014.

MLB roundup: Paul Skenes, Pirates complete sweep of Dodgers

Paul Skenes tossed six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight to lead the host Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 win and a three-game sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. Skenes (10-9) further solidified his case for his first National League Cy Young Award with another stellar performance. Lowering his ERA to an MLB-best 1.98, he picked up his third win in as many starts and has allowed only one earned run over that span (19 innings).

Tennis-Resurgent Osaka exits US Open inspired not sad

Naomi Osaka said her loss to Amanda Anisimova in her first Grand Slam semi-final for more than four years at the U.S. Open on Thursday had left her inspired to work harder rather than sad or angry with herself. The 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open champion was only a tiebreak away from returning to the title decider at Flushing Meadows only for Anisimova to rally for a 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 victory.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., Mike Tyson agree to exhibition fight

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson are set to square off in an exhibition boxing match next spring, it was announced Thursday. The exhibition will be put on by CSI Sports / Fight Sports, with exact dates and locations still unclear. "Iron" Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs) hasn't secured a professional win since his TKO victory against Clifford Etienne in February 2003, with his four most recent bouts over 22 years ending with three losses and one draw. His most recent bout was against Jake Paul in November 2024, where Tyson lost by unanimous decision.

Fever star Caitlin Clark (groin) to miss rest of season

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who suffered a right groin injury on July 15, will not return this season, she announced Thursday on social media. Clark, 23, played in just 13 games for the Fever (21-20), who are contending for one of the final three playoff spots with a week remaining in the regular season.

Tennis-Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final

Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set down to defeat four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 on Thursday and reach the U.S. Open final, where she will take on holder Aryna Sabalenka for another shot at a maiden major crown.

World number one Sabalenka came through her own thriller, beating home hope Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4, but it was Anisimova's stunning display two months after her brutal Wimbledon final defeat that lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium.

WR Amari Cooper informs Raiders he is retiring

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper informed the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday that he is retiring, ending a 10-season career. Cooper informed head coach Pete Carroll of his decision, Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey listed on injury report with calf issues

The San Francisco 49ers had a surprise addition on their Thursday injury report, listing star running back Christian McCaffrey as being a limited participant with a calf problem. On-site reporters also reported that McCaffrey was limited.

US Open draws newcomers and Honey Deuce cup hunters on free day

The U.S. Open is on track for a fourth straight year of record-breaking attendances, with fans granted free access on Thursday as a decade-old tradition aimed at welcoming newcomers beyond the usual tennis faithful continued. The day extended the spirit of the "Fan Week" - the Grand Slam tournament's opening free week, which drew nearly 240,000 visitors, up from 216,000 last year, and featured the mixed doubles tournament this year.

NFL-Chiefs and Chargers ready to electrify Brazil as division rivals clash in international showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are ready to electrify Brazil in the two teams' season opener, bringing AFC West drama to Sao Paulo on Friday in a rare international clash between division rivals. The National Football League is returning to Brazil for the second year running, with Chiefs-Chargers standing as the only divisional clash among seven international games this year - a departure from the usual format pairing non-division opponents.

Tennis-Sabalenka battles back to beat Pegula and reach US Open final

World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought back to keep her U.S. Open title defence rolling on Thursday by beating American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 in a pressure-packed semi-final. The Belarusian recovered from a nervy start in a rematch of the 2024 finale, drowning out the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium and overwhelming the fourth seed with 43 winners and eight aces.

Inter Miami's Luis Suarez apologizes for spitting incident

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez issued an apology on Thursday for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member four days earlier at the end of the Leagues Cup final. As the Sounders concluded a 3-0 victory in Seattle, the teams got in a scuffle that featured the Suarez spitting incident as well as Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets appearing to throw a punch.

