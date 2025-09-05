Left Menu

FIFA's New Panel Takes a Stand Against Racism in Football

FIFA has introduced a 16-member Players' Voice Panel to address racism in football, led by George Weah and including legends like Didier Drogba. The panel will advise on anti-racism strategies, partake in educational programs, and advocate cultural changes, ensuring committed actions against racism within the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:41 IST
FIFA has launched an initiative aimed at combatting racism in football, announcing the formation of a 16-member Players' Voice Panel.

Leading figures include George Weah and Didier Drogba, who alongside others, will contribute insights and strategies to drive reform.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that the panel's role extends beyond discussion, focusing on education and actionable measures to eradicate discrimination from the sport.

