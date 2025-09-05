Lakshya Sen Joins Cornerstone Sport: A New Chapter for India's Top Shuttler
Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen has joined the talent management firm Cornerstone Sport. Sen, India's top-ranked men's singles badminton player, views this as a vital step towards achieving his athletic aspirations. Cornerstone also manages stars like Sania Mirza and PV Sindhu.
In a strategic move, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Olympian Lakshya Sen has joined Cornerstone Sport's athlete roster, as announced by the talent management firm on Friday.
Sen, who made history as the first Indian men's singles shuttler to reach the Olympic semi-finals at Paris 2024, currently ranks as India's top player on the BWF circuit. At 23, he has not only secured a World Championships bronze but has also clinched several titles on the international tour.
Expressing optimism, Sen stated, "Every athlete dreams of reaching the very top, and I see this partnership as a crucial part of that journey. With Cornerstone by my side, I am confident of moving closer to my goals." The firm also represents notable athletes like Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, and Esha Singh.
