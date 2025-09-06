Left Menu

Luis Suárez Hits Headlines with Another Suspension

Luis Suárez, Inter Miami forward, has received a six-match ban from future Leagues Cup matches following his controversial on-field behavior during the final against Seattle Sounders, including spitting and grabbing a player. The suspension highlights Suárez’s history of high-profile incidents, overshadowing the team's journey to the final.

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez has been suspended for six Leagues Cup matches over inappropriate conduct, including spitting, following a loss to the Seattle Sounders.

This suspension adds to Suárez's infamous repertoire of sports controversies, which includes biting opponents and a notorious handball incident during the 2010 World Cup. He later expressed regret for his actions in a statement.

In addition to Suárez, Inter Miami's Tomás Avilés, Sounders staff member Steven Lenhart, and Sergio Busquets face suspensions, with all four receiving fines. The ban does not extend to Major League Soccer play, but further sanctions could follow.

