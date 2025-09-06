Left Menu

Nikhat Zareen Shines as Lovlina Borgohain Falters in World Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen marked her international return with a victory at the World Boxing Championships, contrasting with a setback for Lovlina Borgohain. Zareen, in the women's 51kg category, overcame Jennifer Lozano with a decisive win, while Borgohain struggled against Turkey's Busra Isildar in the 75kg category, losing her opening bout.

Updated: 06-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:41 IST
In an eventful return to international competition, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen showcased her prowess at the World Boxing Championships with a stunning comeback victory. Competing in the women's 51kg division, Zareen secured a 5-0 unanimous decision against Jennifer Lozano of the USA, marking her return with confidence and skill.

However, it was a day of mixed emotions for the Indian camp as Lovlina Borgohain, another star boxer, faced a surprising early exit. Ranked number one in the women's 75kg category, Borgohain was outperformed by Turkey's Busra Isildar, resulting in a 0-5 defeat. The bout turned into a scrappy affair with Borgohain struggling to find form.

On the men's side, debutant Hitesh Gulia also faced disappointment in the 70kg category with a narrow defeat to Netherlands' Bos Finn Robert. Despite a commendable effort, Gulia suffered from a crucial lapse. Meanwhile, Narender Berwal brought a ray of hope with his hard-fought win in the men's +90kg category, advancing to the round of 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

