Nikhat Zareen Shines as Lovlina Borgohain Falters in World Boxing Championships
Nikhat Zareen marked her international return with a victory at the World Boxing Championships, contrasting with a setback for Lovlina Borgohain. Zareen, in the women's 51kg category, overcame Jennifer Lozano with a decisive win, while Borgohain struggled against Turkey's Busra Isildar in the 75kg category, losing her opening bout.
In an eventful return to international competition, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen showcased her prowess at the World Boxing Championships with a stunning comeback victory. Competing in the women's 51kg division, Zareen secured a 5-0 unanimous decision against Jennifer Lozano of the USA, marking her return with confidence and skill.
However, it was a day of mixed emotions for the Indian camp as Lovlina Borgohain, another star boxer, faced a surprising early exit. Ranked number one in the women's 75kg category, Borgohain was outperformed by Turkey's Busra Isildar, resulting in a 0-5 defeat. The bout turned into a scrappy affair with Borgohain struggling to find form.
On the men's side, debutant Hitesh Gulia also faced disappointment in the 70kg category with a narrow defeat to Netherlands' Bos Finn Robert. Despite a commendable effort, Gulia suffered from a crucial lapse. Meanwhile, Narender Berwal brought a ray of hope with his hard-fought win in the men's +90kg category, advancing to the round of 16.
