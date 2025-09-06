Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Thrilling Pole Position at Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Italian Grand Prix in an electrifying finish, ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri secured third place, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth but faced a five-place grid penalty.

Max Verstappen stunned the crowd at the Italian Formula One Grand Prix by securing pole position in a dramatic final lap, overtaking McLaren's Lando Norris by just 0.077 seconds.

Norris, who had briefly led the qualifying, finished as Verstappen delivered a masterclass on the iconic 'Pista Magica'.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri qualified in third place while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took fourth. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton ended up fifth fastest but will face further challenges with a five-place grid drop penalty.

