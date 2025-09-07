Left Menu

Cristiano's Historic Strides and England's Unconvincing Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo ignited his pursuit of a record sixth World Cup with two goals, propelling Portugal to a magnificent 5-0 victory over Armenia. Despite being 40, his commitment remains unyielding. Meanwhile, England's win against Andorra leaves concerns under Thomas Tuchel's management. The sports world keenly watches these narratives unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:17 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his campaign for a record sixth World Cup in remarkable style, scoring twice as Portugal demolished Armenia 5-0 in their opening qualifying match. This performance further cements Ronaldo's status as the top scorer in men's international football, with his tally now reaching an impressive 140 goals.

The veteran forward, at age 40, continues his storied career with new challenges, recently signing with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. As the World Cup remains the elusive trophy, this could be Ronaldo's final chance to secure it, with the next tournament taking place across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

England managed a 2-0 victory over Andorra but left fans unconvinced. Under coach Thomas Tuchel, the team struggles to impress, following a disappointing 1-0 win against the same team in June and a loss to Senegal. The upcoming match against Serbia presents a critical test for the squad's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

